High temperatures keeping Tucson Fire busy with heat-related calls

The Tucson Fire Department responded to 10 heat-related calls in two hours Monday afternoon, more than 10 times the normal daily amount.

Captain Andy Skaggs said they usually respond to 5 or 6 calls per week during this time of year.

Luckily, none of the calls on Monday required serious medical attention.

Skaggs said your body can react to the hot temperatures within minutes and it can have a bigger impact on kids and the elderly.

If you have to be outside, wear a hat and wear sunscreen.

You should also drink plenty of water throughout the day. Skaggs said you can add a little bit of sports drink, like Gatorade, to the water to replenish electrolytes. He also recommends staying away from energy drinks.

The advice isn't just for people who are spending a lot of time outside. Skaggs said it's just as important for those who work indoors too.

"Because you're in that air conditioned environment you're kind of complacent," Skaggs said. "So you're not feeling those elements of outside so throughout the day, you may not be drinking the water you need for when it's time to be outside," Skaggs said.

He also points out, hydration starts the day before you plan on being outside in the heat.

CDC GUIDELINES TO BEAT THE HEAT

STAY COOL

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible.

Find an air-conditioned shelter.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk twice a day.

STAY HYDRATED

Drink more water than usual.

Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids.

until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids. Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Remind others to drink enough water.

STAY INFORMED

Check local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

Learn the symptoms of heat illness.

To learn more about the symptoms and treatment for heat-related illness check the CDC website here.

