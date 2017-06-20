TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT TO LAST THROUGH AT LEAST SATURDAY

We are marking every day through this weekend as First Alert Action Days since we’ll see high temperatures near or above 110 degrees. We typically see our first 110-degree day around June 29. Last year, we hit 110 degrees for the first time on June 4.

Remember, heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer during the summer months in Arizona. Use caution and drink plenty of water and limit your time outdoors during the hours of peak heating.

The Tucson Fire Department and Border Patrol have been busy with heat-related illness calls.

The extreme heat is causing flight cancellations at Sky Harbor, and the Reid Park Zoo has changed its hours due to the heat.



2. I-10 BACK OPEN IN WILLCOX FOLLOWING DEADLY CRASH AT ARIZONA-NEW MEXICO BORDER

Several people were killed and Interstate 10 was closed for 60 miles following a multiple-vehicle crash near the Arizona-New Mexico border Monday afternoon.

I-10 eastbound has reopened at US 191 near Willcox. Westbound still closed. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 20, 2017

I-10 eastbound was closed near Willcox while I-10 westbound was closed at Lordsburg, New Mexico. Authorities said a dust storm caused by high winds likely contributed to the crash

Arizona Department of Public Safety said I-10 eastbound opened back up on the Arizona side at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials were unsure if the New Mexico side was open or closed.



3. CBP: CONVICTED SEX OFFENDERS CAUGHT AFTER SNEAKING BACK INTO US

Two convicted sex offenders from Mexico were arrested this weekend after sneaking back into the United States, federal authorities said.

Augustin Espinoza-Nunez was stopped just west of Tucson. He was convicted of felony sexual assault in Phoenix in 1999 and re-entering the U.S. following deportation in 2016.

Sergio Barajas-Cruz, 32, was arrested southwest of Why, AZ. Barajas-Cruz was convicted of rape in Oregon in July 2000.



HAPPENING TODAY

Josh LeLevier, the man charged with the murder of his 13-year-old stepdaughter, Jayden Glomb, is scheduled to be arraigned today.

LeLevier is being held on half a million dollars bond.

The KOLD News 13 Crime Team will be in court for his arraignment.





WEATHER

We're expected to break another record today with a high of 114 degrees. The record for today is 112 degrees.

Slightly higher humidity today will bring a slight chance of storms popping up late in the day and overnight.

Storms would be moving from the northeast to southwest.

