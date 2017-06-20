TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Several people were killed and Interstate 10 was closed for 60 miles following a multiple-vehicle crash near the Arizona-New Mexico border Monday afternoon.
Two convicted sex offenders from Mexico were arrested this weekend after sneaking back into the United States, federal authorities said.
One person was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Ajo Highway near Three Points.
The record heat in southern Arizona has Border Patrol agents out in full force for heat-related rescues.
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.
After two Georgia inmates on the run frightened the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office is praising the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.
