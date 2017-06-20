TUSD interim superintendent wants your feedback

Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, Tucson Unified School District's Interim Superintendent, said he wants the job full time.

To prepare for possibly getting the job, he wants to hear from parents and staff about issues at schools Tuesday night.

Dr. Trujillo wants to hear anything positive or negative you see at the district, and he has already gathered some feedback.

He said members of his staff have said they want more professional development training. They said it will help with classroom management and safety.

Also, some are struggling to pay for classroom supplies, so they would like more money for things like pencils, markers, and scissors, etc.

Updated facilities also made the list. He's hearing there are broken water fountains, cracked sidewalks, and classrooms needing repair.

Parents told Dr. Trujillo they are very concerned with the teacher shortage. They worry how long term substitutes and classroom overcrowding will affect the quality of education.

School safety concerns also came up, and parents want teachers who are trained properly.

Lastly, parents said when they call the school or district with a issue they aren’t hearing back. They want better service.

Dr. Trujillo said he's heard all these concerns before.

“They aren't really surprising,” he said. “We have heard a lot in and out of board meetings and anecdotally as I have visited schools. I have had the opportunity to be in all 89 schools and these are themes that have not only been recurrent in the forums, but as I connect with people in the schools.”

Tuesday, June 20, meet and greet will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Morrow Education Center on 1010 E 10th Street.

Dr. Trujillo doesn't have the job just yet. TUSD is still accepting applications until the end of the month, but he said whether he gets the job or not, he will take what he learned from these meetings to make this district better for students and staff.

