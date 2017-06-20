TUSD interim superintendent wants your feedback

The Tucson Fire Department responded to 10 heat-related calls in two hours Monday afternoon, more than they usually receive in a whole week.
The Reid Park Zoo will close at noon Monday through Friday, June 19-23, because of high temperatures.
The National Weather Service says when temperatures reach 110 degrees for days on end, it has a cumulative effect on our bodies. The same is true for the cars we drive.
One person was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Ajo Highway near Three Points.
Authorities said a Santa Cruz man serving 2 1/2 years for resisting arrest has died in an Eloy prison.
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.
Once the homeowner got an alert about movement in his home, he and his neighbor teamed up to make sure the suspect wasn't going anywhere.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast and extend it down the Texas coast.
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.
