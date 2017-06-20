Tuesdays Tails: Orla and Diamond - Tucson News Now

Tuesdays Tails: Orla and Diamond

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Tuesday's Tails are "Orla and "Diamond."
 
Orla is a 2-year-old shepherd mix who was brought to Pima Animal Care Center as a stray. She's a little shy, but will really blossom with the right loving home!
 
Diamond is an 11-year-old Rottweiler surrendered to PACC after her owner passed away. She's also slightly skittish, but would thrive with the right family. Since she's a member of the "Silver Whiskers Club," her adoption fee is waived. Her lucky new family can take her home for just the $17 licensing fee.
 
If you're interested in adopting either of these four legged friends, visit Pima Animal Care Center at 4000 North Silverbell Road.
 
You can call PACC at 520-724-5900.

