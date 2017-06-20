Stepfather pleads not guilty in death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb

Jayden Glomb's body was found Thursday, May 11, hours after she went missing from her Vail home. (Source: Twitter)

The Vail man accused of killing his stepdaughter last month was back in court Tuesday, June 20.

Josh Lelevier entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment. His next court date is Thursday, July 20, for a case management conference.

The 37-year-old Lelevier was indicted Tuesday, June 13, on charges of first-degree murder and abandoning or concealing a body. Read the indictment HERE.

Lelevier, who is being held on a $500,000 bond, is accused of killing 13-year-old Jayden Glomb and dumping her body in a desert area less than two miles from her home.

According to the TPD, Jayden's body showed signs of asphyxiation and there was a ligature mark on her throat.

Authorities said they found Jayden's blood smeared in two locations on her mother's Chevy Traverse. They also said they found tire tracks matching the Traverse at the spot where Jayden's body was dumped.

