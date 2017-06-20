SILVER Alert canceled as elderly Surprise man is found

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has canceled the SILVER Alert for Harold Paschal, as he was been found.

He had last been seen on Monday, June 19 at 3:15 p.m.

His family contacted the Surprise Police Department on Tuesday, June 20 to report him missing.

The silver alert has been canceled because Mr. Paschal has been located. https://t.co/UhXhmCnguj — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 20, 2017

