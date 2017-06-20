SILVER Alert canceled as elderly Surprise man is found - Tucson News Now

SILVER Alert canceled as elderly Surprise man is found

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Harold Paschal (Source: Surprise Police Department) Harold Paschal (Source: Surprise Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has canceled the SILVER Alert for Harold Paschal, as he was been found.  

He had last been seen on Monday, June 19 at 3:15 p.m. 

His family contacted the Surprise Police Department on Tuesday, June 20 to report him missing. 

