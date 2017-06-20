Border officers arrest Nogales woman for attempt to smuggle meth

Inspection officers at the Dennis DeConcini port of entry in Nogales, AZ, discovered 50 packages of meth hidden in the doors and tailgate of the suspect's truck. (Source: Customs and Border Protection)

Border officers in Nogales arrested a woman for an alleged attempt to smuggle more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine into the United States.

According to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the woman is a 39-year-old resident of Nogales, AZ. The release said officers at the Dennis DeConcini port of entry discovered 50 packages of meth hidden in the doors and tailgate of her Dodge Ram truck on Monday, June 19.

Officers seized the truck and the drugs, worth more than $153,000.

The suspect was charged for drug smuggling and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

