Local diner offering free ice cream in excessive heat

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Little Anthony's Diner) (Source: Little Anthony's Diner)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Looking for a cool treat during the southern Arizona weather? This might be right up your alley. 

Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 East Broadway Boulevard (near Broadway and Kolb) is offering a free one-scoop ice cream sundae to customers for every day that Tucson temperatures reach over 105 degrees. 

There is no purchase necessary, according to a news release from Little Anthony's, and it is one sundae per customer per day. 

