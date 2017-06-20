Pima Co. Board of Supervisors approved the final Fiscal Year 2017-2018 budget

On Tuesday, June 20 the Pima County Board of Supervisors passed the property tax measure by a three to two vote.

This increase means that homeowners will pay a little less than $20 extra a year in additional property taxes, which will be used to repair and maintain roads in the county.

FINAL FY 2018 Budget Release by Tucson News Now on Scribd

The Board of Supervisors also voted unanimously to create a new commission that will study whether to impose a sales tax in Pima County, which would be used to reduce property taxes and pay for road repair.

Pima County is the only county in Arizona that does not have a sales tax.

