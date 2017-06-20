Stay cool with KidsFest this weekend

Looking for a cool way to spend time with your kids? How about Tucson Kidfest, sponsored by Tucson Electric Power.

This family friendly event will be held inside the Tucson Convention Center and offers activities for kids of all ages - including including skateboard/BMX half pipe shows, game trucks, jumping castles, carnival rides, laser tag, a Bookman’s Entertainment Area and much more.

On the Supercuts Stage, a full-day of entertainment will include games, dancing, characters and an interactive show with celebrity guests Debby Ryan from Disney Channel’s “Jessie” on Saturday and Peyton List from Disney Channel’s “Bunk’d” and “Jessie” on Sunday. (Please note: the meet & greet is from 11 am to noon each day.)

Children of all ages are encouraged to participate in the themed character fun. They will be able to meet and take photos with their favorite characters for “Princess or Pirate” day on Saturday and “Super Hero” day on Sunday.

The admission fee is $15 for children, $12 for adults with free entry for all children under two years old. Parking for the event is free. For more information visit www.tucsonkidsfest.com.

Buy your tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone 800-745-3000. Two hours prior to event tickets must be purchased at Tucson Convention Center Ticket Office.

For additional information please call 520-791-4101 X 1.

