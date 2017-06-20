Pima County passes its own opioid resolution

The number of opioid overdose deaths has leveled off and may even see a decline in 2017.

In the first quarter on the year, 60 people died from overdoses.

"One quarter does not a year make," said Dr. Gregory Hess, the Pima County Medical Examiner. "But so far, it's running behind what we had in 2015 and 2016."

There were 262 deaths related to opioid overdoses in 2015 and 262 in 2016.

"We've had a little bit of a plateau here in Pima County," he said.

However, Pima County "will stay aggressive," said District 5 Supervisor Richard Elias. "It shows maybe we are having an impact."

By a 4-1, the county passed a resolution complementing Arizona Governor Doug Ducey for June 17 Declaration of Emergency on the opioid overdose epidemic, but also to spur the governor to action.

Opioid Declaration by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Pima County resolution by Tucson News Now on Scribd

The resolution calls on the Governor to call a special session to deal with the epidemic, money to fight it, reduction in sentences for drug possession and reducing driving without a license to a civil violation.

The one 'no' vote came from District 1 Supervisor Ally Miller who supported the measure except for the license proposal.

"I can agree overall," she said before the vote. "But I think it is a real problem if we decriminalize that."

Annual Report 2016 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

A report released on Tuesday, June 20 by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality shows 1.27 million Americans sought treatment for opioid problems in 2014, the last year stats were available.

Sb224 Patient Characteristics Opioid Hospital Stays ED Visits by State by Tucson News Now on Scribd

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.