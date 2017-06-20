Sierra Vista Teen Center extends summer hours

The R-14 Fire is burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and a pre-evacuation notice has been issued for Cedar Creek residents.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
On Tuesday, June 20 the Pima County Board of Supervisors passed the fiscal year 2018 budget by a three to two vote.
The National Weather Service confirmed that the temperature measured at the Tucson International Airport hit 116 degrees on Tuesday, June 20.
The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
The Myrtle Beach City Council is holding a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in response to the “recent criminal behavior” in the city. Watch it live here.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.
Almost 300 miles from where Scott Hood found a camera laying on the ground near Blowing Rock, a man in Columbus, Ohio had pretty much written it off.
