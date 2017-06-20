Sierra Vista Teen Center extends summer hours

Beginning Tuesday, June 20 the Sierra Vista Teen Center will open three hours earlier for the next two weeks, in an effort to better serve the teen community during summer break.

“We want to see what turnout is like over the next two weeks. If there’s a good response, we’ll look at continuing the extended hours in July,” said William Lash, supervisor of the Teen Center, in a recent news release.

New hours will run from June 20 to July 1, with the Teen Center opening at noon on Tuesday through Saturday, and closing at 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Sierra Vista Teen Center is a fun, safe, and free place for 12- to 17-year-olds to hang out, study, play games, and participate in events. The Teen Center staff organizes a variety of special events each month including game nights, laser tag, and capture the flag. The facility includes pool tables, an arcade, video game consoles, air hockey, foosball, and board games.

A free acting and improvisation workshop is taking place each Thursday in June at 2 p.m.

To learn more about the Teen Center and upcoming events, like the “Sierra Vista Teen Center” facebook page, stop by for a tour, or call (520) 459-8744.

