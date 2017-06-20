Tucson Airport crews dealing with the heat

According to a news release, American Airlines has canceled approximately 50 regional flights to and from Sky Harbor scheduled for Tuesday, June 20.

It may have been 114 degrees on Tuesday, June 20 in certain parts of Tucson, but at the Tucson International Airport it was blistering.

Hotter than normal temperatures makes it a tough work day for many of the folks working on the airfield.

"Blistering would be the word I use," said Bill Haldeman, TAA Airfield Senior Supervisor "Then probably I would use trying to find some shade under a building or under a tree there's a huge temperature difference, team members are working in these areas it's pretty hot."

We are here @TucsonAirport talking with folks about how they work in the heat. It's starting to drizzle here. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/g3vq2aiiMl — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) June 20, 2017

Their jobs include electricians working on lighting on the runway, folks working on the taxiways, and pavement projects.

Most of the time, the job requires the crews to work outside, sometimes spending eight hours in the heat.

Crews were doing several things to beat the heat -- staying hydrated during the day, and working either early in the morning or late at night. If the crews have to work during the day, they are staying inside as long as they can.

