Tucson chicken owners say some are dying due to record breaking heat

As Tucson marks the hottest day for the Old Pueblo in 23 years and just missing the all-time high, local chicken owners are going the extra mile to keep their homes cool after some claim they've lost several of their chickens due to the record breaking heat.
As Tucson marks the hottest day for the Old Pueblo in 23 years and just missing the all-time high, local chicken owners are going the extra mile to keep their homes cool after some claim they've lost several of their chickens due to the record breaking heat.
The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.
The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.
If you're interested in adopting either of these four legged friends, visit Pima Animal Care Center at 4000 North Silverbell Road.
If you're interested in adopting either of these four legged friends, visit Pima Animal Care Center at 4000 North Silverbell Road.
A Tucson woman finally has one of her stolen service dogs back after five frightening days since they were separated by a carjacking.
A Tucson woman finally has one of her stolen service dogs back after five frightening days since they were separated by a carjacking.
A place that is typically so welcoming has turned extremely restrictive because of recent extreme high temperatures. But these are the measures Pima Animal Care Center said they have to take for safety purposes.
A place that is typically so welcoming has turned extremely restrictive because of recent extreme high temperatures. But these are the measures Pima Animal Care Center said they have to take for safety purposes.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.
Almost 300 miles from where Scott Hood found a camera laying on the ground near Blowing Rock, a man in Columbus, Ohio had pretty much written it off.
Almost 300 miles from where Scott Hood found a camera laying on the ground near Blowing Rock, a man in Columbus, Ohio had pretty much written it off.
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.