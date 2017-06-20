Wildfire forcing evacuations in Sonoita

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is issuing notices to residents in Sonoita due to a rapidly spreading wildfire.

According to SCCSO residents in homes on Boyd Road, Toledo Road, Apache Trail, Holbrook Drive and Terry Road, as well as all adjacent streets are being asked to evacuate due to the wildfire.

Evacuees can take refuge at either the Sonoita Fairgrounds or the Harvest Church (3107 Highway 83).

State Route 83 northbound, one mile north of State Route 82 is closed due to fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

SR 83 Northbound, 1 miles North of SR 82 is CLOSED because of a fire. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 21, 2017

Updates will be posted as new information becomes available.

