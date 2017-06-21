Tucson police searching for suspect, vehicle in fatal hit and run

Tucson police are searching for a vehicle similar to the one pictured. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

The Tucson Police Department is reporting a hit and run from earlier this month is now fatal. According to a TPD news release the hit and run occurred on June 10, around 4 a.m.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Investigations Unit are looking for a 2004 to 2008 'electric' blue Chrysler PT Cruiser. According to the release the car will be missing the passenger side mirror and have damage to the windshield and/or passenger side window.

Officers from Operations Division West responded to a home in the 500 block of East Speedway Boulevard on Saturday, June 10, to check on the welfare of a man yelling in the home's front yard. When officers arrived they found the man, identified as 30-year-old Rafiq Oulebsir with injuries to one of his legs.

Tucson Fire Department crews responded to the scene and transported Oulebsir to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the news release, a caller stated he heard a loud crash and then found Oulebsir in the front yard. Oulebsir was unable to tell officers what had happened. Witnesses and debris in the roadway confirmed that he had been struck by a vehicle, and that the vehicle did not remain on scene.

On Sunday, June 18, Oulebsir died from injuries he received during the crash.

Detectives determined that Oulebsir had been walking in the road when he was struck by car heading eastbound near East Speedway Boulevard and North 3rd Avenue.

Anyone with information about this collision to please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. They are also asking vehicle repair shops to pay special attention to anyone who requested or is requesting work on this type of vehicle. If the damage is similar, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.

