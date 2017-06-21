Search on for teen last seen in Marana - Tucson News Now

Search on for teen last seen in Marana

By Tucson News Now Staff
Nathan Laghwood (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office) Nathan Laghwood (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in the search for a 13-year-old Nathan Laghwood.  

According to a PCSO tweet Nathan was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 near 34800 East Twin Hawks Nest Circle in Marana, near Park Link Drive and Cattle Tank Road.

He left the house wearing khaki cargo shorts, green shirt, and tan boots. 

Anyone who has information or has seen Nathan is asked to call (520) 866-5111.

