Search on for teen last seen in Marana

Evacuees can take refuge at either the Sonoita Fairgrounds or the Harvest Church (3107 Highway 83).
According to the Sahuarita Police Department 77-year-old John Logan drove off sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in a white Chrysler 300 with Arizona plate ARE2259.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office the teen was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 near 34800 East Twin Hawks Nest Circle in Marana, near Park Link Drive and Cattle Tank Road.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Investigations Unit are looking for a 2004 to 2008 'electric' blue Chrysler PT Cruiser. According to the release the car will be missing the passenger side mirror and have damage to the windshield and/or passenger side window.
The National Weather Service confirmed that the temperature measured at the Tucson International Airport hit 116 degrees on Tuesday, June 20.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama starting on Tuesday.
