Search on for teen last seen in Marana

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in the search for a 13-year-old Nathan Laghwood.

According to a PCSO tweet Nathan was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 near 34800 East Twin Hawks Nest Circle in Marana, near Park Link Drive and Cattle Tank Road.

He left the house wearing khaki cargo shorts, green shirt, and tan boots.

Anyone who has information or has seen Nathan is asked to call (520) 866-5111.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.