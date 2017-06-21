Sahuarita police asking for public's help locating missing man

The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 77-year-old John Logan.

According to a SPD release Logan drove off sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in a white Chrysler 300 with Arizona plate ARE2259. He was leaving the a Quail Creek neighborhood.

Logan has dementia and other medical conditions that require daily medications.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911.

