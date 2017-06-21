TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

As if a high temperature of 116 degrees isn't enough, Pima County Department of Environmental Quality provided a few more reasons to stay inside on Tuesday, June 20.
Tucson chicken owners are going the extra mile to keep their flocks cool after some claim they've lost several of their chickens because of the record-breaking heat.
Evacuees can take refuge at either the Sonoita Fairgrounds or the Harvest Church (3107 Highway 83).
Little Anthony's Diner near Broadway and Kolb is offering a free one-scoop ice cream sundae to customers for every day that Tucson temperatures reach over 105 degrees.
South Tucson Police Chief Michael Ford sent a message to Tucson News Now confirming he's out of a job.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.
