TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Tucson police are searching for a vehicle similar to the one pictured. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

The Encino Fire is estimated at 300+acres. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. UPDATE: ENCINO FIRE NEAR SONOITA AT 300 ACRES

The Arizona Department of Forestry is reporting that the Encino Fire near Sonoita has burned 300 acres so far.

Evacuation notices have been issued by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

According to SCCSO residents in homes on Boyd Road, Toledo Road, Apache Trail, Holbrook Drive and Terry Road, as well as all adjacent streets are being asked to evacuate due to the wildfire.



2. TUCSON POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT, VEHICLE IN FATAL HIT AND RUN

The Tucson Police Department is reporting a hit and run from earlier this month is now fatal. According to a TPD news release the hit and run occurred on June 10, around 4 a.m.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Investigations Unit are looking for a 2004 to 2008 'electric' blue Chrysler PT Cruiser. According to the release the car will be missing the passenger side mirror and have damage to the windshield and/or passenger side window.

TPD said 30-year-old Rafiq Oulebsir had been walking in the road when he was struck by car heading eastbound near East Speedway Boulevard and North 3rd Avenue.



3. STEPFATHER PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN DEATH OF VAIL TEEN JAYDEN GLOMB

The Vail man accused of killing his stepdaughter last month was back in court Tuesday, June 20.



Josh Lelevier entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment. His next court date is Thursday, July 20, for a case management conference.

BREAKING: Josh Lelevier pleads not guilty in death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb >> https://t.co/a2EQNmUnBU #Tucson pic.twitter.com/1bue0vGHQE — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) June 20, 2017

The 37-year-old Lelevier was indicted Tuesday, June 13, on charges of first-degree murder and abandoning or concealing a body. Read the indictment HERE.



HAPPENING TODAY

Some businesses are changing operating hours because of the heat.

The Arizona Sonora Desert Museum said the stingray touch exhibit will close at 1:30 p.m. every day there is an excessive heat warning.

The rest of the museum will stay open.

The museum wants you to go early!

The Reid Park Zoo has also changed its hours because of the heat.

The zoo will close at noon through Friday.



WEATHER

Another First Alert Action Day.

Today will be partly cloudy and hot with a high around 114 degrees. The record high is 112 degrees.

We'll have slightly higher humidity today with isolated storms possible late in the day.

Watch for blowing dust.

