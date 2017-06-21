South Tucson police chief out, city does not renew contract

South Tucson Police Chief Michael Ford sent a statement to Tucson News Now confirming the city did not renew his contract, and now he's out of a job.

"Good morning, my fiscal year reappointment was not continued , I would like to offer gratitude to the people of south Tucson for the opportunity to serve them. I wish the officers who continue to serve a safe and prosperous future."

South #Tucson PD Chief Michael Ford out - contract not renewed. He's been with the dept. since Dec. 2014. pic.twitter.com/nHMBWrk1GG — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) June 21, 2017

Ford has been with the department since 2014.

This move comes as the city of South Tucson is facing a budget deficit and looking at the possibility of outsourcing police services to another local department.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.