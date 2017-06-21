South Tucson police chief out, city does not renew contract - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

South Tucson police chief out, city does not renew contract

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Michael Ford (Source: Tucson News Now) Michael Ford (Source: Tucson News Now)
SOUTH TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

South Tucson Police Chief Michael Ford sent a statement to Tucson News Now confirming the city did not renew his contract, and now he's out of a job.

"Good morning, my fiscal year reappointment was not continued , I would like to offer gratitude to the people of south Tucson for the opportunity to serve them.  I wish the officers who continue to serve a safe and prosperous future."

Ford has been with the department since 2014.

This move comes as the city of South Tucson is facing a budget deficit and looking at the possibility of outsourcing police services to another local department.

