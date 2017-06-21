New details in death of 10-month-old

A woman and her boyfriend are facing murder charges in the death of the woman's baby, according to the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County.

Tucson Police said 10-month-old Jose Valenzuela died while being treated at the hospital.

Salma Rodriguez, 25, and Ivan Portillo Herrera, 22, were arrested on May 11 after a doctor discovered old and new injuries on Valenzuela, according to court records.

Newly obtained court documents reveal the couple called 911, and told police baby Jose fell off the couch, was given a bottle then became



Newly obtained court documents reveal the couple called 911, and told police baby Jose fell off the couch, was given a bottle then became

unresponsive.

Tucson fire took the baby to the hospital. Body camera video shows Rodriguez getting arrested hours later in the hospital’s waiting room.

Days later, baby Jose died.

According to police reports, doctors at the hospital told police he had head injuries, a fractured skull and some older head injuries and a healing fractured rib. They said the injuries were not consistent with a fall.

Neighbors told police they heard yelling coming from the home and even a baby cry just minutes before Rodriguez called 911, according to police documents.

The reports also reveal when interviewed, both of baby Jose's grandmothers believe Herrera was abusing Rodriguez although they never saw anything.

Interviews were also conducted with Rodriguez’s other child. One said he never saw his mother or her boyfriend abuse the baby.

Herrera is facing a first degree murder and a child abuse charge. Rodriguez is also charged with first degree murder and two child abuse charges.

Their next court date is July 3.

