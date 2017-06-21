New details in death of 10-month-old

Several people were evacuated and at least four homes were damaged by the Encino Fire near Sonoita, but crews said they have stopped the forward progress of the fire.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an excessive heat warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
As if a high temperature of 116 degrees isn't enough, Pima County Department of Environmental Quality provided a few more reasons to stay inside on Tuesday, June 20.
Tucson chicken owners are going the extra mile to keep their flocks cool after some claim they've lost several of their chickens because of the record-breaking heat.
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.
A homeowner used a clock to help him locate the site for a hole in the wall, but the clock has now been stuck almost 13 years.
