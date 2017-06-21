F-16 crashes in Houston; pilot evaluated after ejecting

An Air Force fighter jet crashed during take-off in Houston on Wednesday, June 21. The pilot escaped by ejecting.

According to a news release from the Air Force, the F-16 Fighting Falcon from a detachment of the 138th Fighter Wing, stationed at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, at approximately 9:30 MDT.

The pilot safely ejected and was taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

The aircraft, under the direction of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, was conducting a training flight.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.