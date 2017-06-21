GOOD NEWS: Missing elderly man found, will be reunited with family

The Tucson Police Department said a missing elderly man who went missing Wednesday morning, June 21, was located.

The TPD said Robert Ramirez, 82, was found in Marana and will be reunited with his family.

Before being found, he was last seen walking near Speedway and Alvernon around 11:20 a.m.

Missing Person LOCATED: Mr. Ramirez was located in Marana and is being reunited w/family members. Thank you to everyone who assisted! pic.twitter.com/q9KUbdPWHi — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 21, 2017

