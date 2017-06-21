GOOD NEWS: Missing elderly man found, will be reunited with family

Tucson police said Robert Ramirez, 82, was found in Marana and will be reunited with his family.
Several people were evacuated and at least four homes were damaged by the Encino Fire near Sonoita, but crews said they have stopped the forward progress of the fire.
Tucson chicken owners are going the extra mile to keep their flocks cool after some claim they've lost several of their chickens because of the record-breaking heat.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon was from a detachment of the 138th Fighter Wing, stationed at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an excessive heat warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.
