GOOD NEWS: Missing elderly man found, will be reunited with fami - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

GOOD NEWS: Missing elderly man found, will be reunited with family

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Robert Ramirez (Source: Tucson Police Department) Robert Ramirez (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department said a missing elderly man who went missing Wednesday morning, June 21, was located.

The TPD said Robert Ramirez, 82, was found in Marana and will be reunited with his family.

Before being found, he was last seen walking near Speedway and Alvernon around 11:20 a.m.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly