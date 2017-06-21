Susan G. Komen Arizona shutting down July 31

After 24 years, the Arizona chapter of Susan G. Komen is closing.

The organization made the announcement Wednesday, June 21.

The group's main fundraiser, the Phoenix Race for the Cure, has been canceled.

In December 2016, the fundraising walk in Tucson was discontinued.

The group issued the following news release:

Dear Komen Arizona Family:

We are saddened to report that the Susan G. Komen Arizona Board of Directors has decided to close the local affiliate. Closing Komen Arizona was a difficult decision, but was based on financial challenges and current downward trends in overall fundraising and event participation which limited our ability to continue to fulfill our mission locally. We will cease operations in Arizona effective July 31, 2017, which coincides with the end of our current affiliation agreement with the Susan G. Komen organization.

Because of this decision, we have cancelled the 2017 Phoenix Race for the Cure, which was scheduled for October. Registration checks and associated fees that have been submitted to date for the Race will be refunded.

For more than two decades, the programs funded by Komen Arizona have helped countless women and men in Arizona. None of this could have been possible without you!

Our focus now through July 31 is to maximize the available funds granted to local organizations, and to support the communities we serve during this transition. This year’s grantees are listed HERE.

Susan G. Komen’s commitment to the people of Arizona remains strong. Over $4.4 million has been returned to Arizona through 19 research grants. Komen is committed to continuing to provide patient support and engagement opportunities through its national programs in the state. For example, Arizona residents may access treatment, clinical trial, education and other patient support programs through Komen’s national Help Line at 1-877-GO-KOMEN or through komen.org.

Supporters also can continue to support the breast cancer cause in ways that are meaningful for them through Komen’s national fundraising and advocacy programs, including by raising funds through Komen’s Do It Yourself (DIY) fundraising platform. We sincerely hope you will continue to support this worthy cause.

It is with a heavy heart but an uplifting feeling of accomplishment thanks to your commitment that the directors of the Susan G. Komen® Arizona Affiliate bids you farewell and extends a sincere Thank you.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.