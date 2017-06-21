Susan G. Komen Arizona shutting down July 31

The Tucson Unified School District is canceling summer school programs on Thursday, June 22, due to high heat and several locations losing power and/or air conditioning.
More than 6,000 people are without power on the northwest side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
A $500 reward is being offered by the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program, for information that leads to an arrest for illegally poisoning wildlife found in the Canada de Oro Wash.
The temperature reached 115 again Wednesday to set a record that some may hope is never equaled.
After 24 years, the Arizona chapter of Susan G. Komen is closing.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.
A 13-year-old Akron boy is dead after investigators said he shot and killed himself while he and his best friend played Russian roulette.
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.
