Tucson hits 115 for third straight day

Forecasters promised record-setting high temperatures this week and those predictions have proven true.

Wednesday, June 21, marked the third straight day that Tucson saw a high temperature of at least 115 degrees. That has never happened before.

On Monday, June 19, the high was 115. The next day Tucson baked under a high of 116.

Finally, at 2:23 p.m. on Wednesday, the temperature reached 115 again to set the mark that some may hope is never equaled.

The previous record for June 21 was 112. We tied that mark at 12:53 and passed it at 1:45 p.m.

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for more excessive heat, but the highest forecast in the 7-day forecast is a mere 110.

