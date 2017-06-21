PACC hires new department director

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding the public that as temperatures get hotter, they may see more baby Cooper's hawks start hitting the ground.
A $500 reward is being offered by the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program, for information that leads to an arrest for illegally poisoning wildlife found in the Canada de Oro Wash.
“We are excited that Ms. Auerbach has decided to join the PACC team and make Pima County her home,” said Dr. Francisco García, assistant county administrator for health services & chief medical officer, in the news release. “She has the vision, passion, and leadership skills we need to take PACC to the next level of lifesaving and public service.”
Michael Seaburgh insists the pain from the rattlesnake bite on his hand is nothing compared to the distress he would have felt if something had happened to his dog, Max. "I knew the snake was going to bite him, so I figured I didn't want the dog to get bitten," said Seaburgh.
Tucson chicken owners are going the extra mile to keep their flocks cool after some claim they've lost several of their chickens because of the record-breaking heat.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.
A 13-year-old Akron boy is dead after investigators said he shot and killed himself while he and his best friend played Russian roulette.
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.
