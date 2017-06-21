10 Tucson Museums offer free admission to active duty military, their families

There are ten museums in Tucson, as part of the Blue Star Museums that are offering free admission to active duty military members and their families.

Participating museums in Tucson include:

Arizona History Museum Arizona State Museum Downtown History Museum Fort Lowell Museum Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson Presidio San Augustine del Tucson Museum The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Tohono Chul Park Tucson Desert Art Museum Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block

A complete list of participating Arizona museums is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums

Blue Star Museums runs now through Labor Day, September 4, 2017. The free admission program is available to any bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, which includes active duty U.S. military - Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps - and up to five family members. Some special or limited-time museum exhibits may not be included in this free admission program.

For questions on particular exhibits or museums, please contact the museum directly. To find participating museums and plan your trip, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.