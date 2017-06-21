AZ Game and Fish offering reward in suspected poisoning of wildl - Tucson News Now

AZ Game and Fish offering reward in suspected poisoning of wildlife in Oro Valley

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A $500 reward is being offered by the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program, for information that leads to an arrest for illegally poisoning wildlife found in the Canada de Oro Wash.

According to an AZGFD news release pesticide is suspected as the cause of death of two javelina and an owl found in the wash area. Two dogs recently in the same area where the remains were found were sickened, apparently by poison. One died and the other is recovering.

“If you are using pesticides, you may only legally do so on your own property, and in a way that doesn’t put wildlife at risk,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson, in the release. “While the apparent poisonings of the pets and wildlife may be inadvertent, we are investigating this as a possible criminal violation nonetheless.”

Vega recommended that humane traps, or standard mouse traps, be used to control such pests as packrats.  AZGFD also recommends:

  • Only use anticoagulant baits sparingly to target the pest and avoid poisoning non-target wildlife. 
  • Place bait indoors or very close to structures, and in approved bait stations to avoid the potential of wildlife consuming contaminated pests. 
  • Have a plan for the safe, prompt collection and disposal of contaminated pest carcasses. Daily monitoring of the treated area to remove and safely dispose of dead animals will reduce the likelihood of secondary poisoning.

Individuals with information about the case are urged to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-352-0700, 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, anonymously if need be.  They should reference OGT#17-001961.  

Information may also be provided on-line at http://www.azgfd.gov/ogt_form.shtml.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • Temperatures getting hotter, baby Cooper's hawks are hitting the ground

    Temperatures getting hotter, baby Cooper's hawks are hitting the ground

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:44:57 GMT
    A young Cooper's Hawk with feathers and white down showing. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)A young Cooper's Hawk with feathers and white down showing. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)

    The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding the public that as temperatures get hotter, they may see more baby Cooper's hawks start hitting the ground.  

    The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding the public that as temperatures get hotter, they may see more baby Cooper's hawks start hitting the ground.  

  • AZ Game and Fish offering reward in suspected poisoning of wildlife in Oro Valley

    AZ Game and Fish offering reward in suspected poisoning of wildlife in Oro Valley

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:29:08 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    A $500 reward is being offered by the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program, for information that leads to an arrest for illegally poisoning wildlife found in the Canada de Oro Wash. 

    A $500 reward is being offered by the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program, for information that leads to an arrest for illegally poisoning wildlife found in the Canada de Oro Wash. 

  • PACC hires new department director

    PACC hires new department director

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-06-21 22:56:30 GMT
    Kristen Auerbach (Source: Kristen Auerbach)Kristen Auerbach (Source: Kristen Auerbach)

    “We are excited that Ms. Auerbach has decided to join the PACC team and make Pima County her home,” said Dr. Francisco García, assistant county administrator for health services & chief medical officer, in the news release. “She has the vision, passion, and leadership skills we need to take PACC to the next level of lifesaving and public service.”

    “We are excited that Ms. Auerbach has decided to join the PACC team and make Pima County her home,” said Dr. Francisco García, assistant county administrator for health services & chief medical officer, in the news release. “She has the vision, passion, and leadership skills we need to take PACC to the next level of lifesaving and public service.”

    •   
Powered by Frankly