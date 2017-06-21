South Tucson Police Chief leaving

A new search warrant is shedding even more light on the investigation into the death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb.
For delivery driver Jesse Segebartt, who works for Caridad Community Kitchen, his day starts in the refrigerator picking up boxes.
The exchange happened when the Mayor accused Ford of giving false information to the media about the town's plan to close a budget deficit.
Several people were evacuated and at least four homes were damaged by the Encino Fire near Sonoita, but crews said they have stopped the forward progress of the fire.
The Tucson Unified School District is canceling summer school programs on Thursday, June 22, due to high heat and several locations losing power and/or air conditioning.
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.
