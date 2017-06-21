Thousands without power on northwest side

More than 6,000 people are without power on the northwest side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.

According to the TEP outage map, Oro Valley and Tortolita are the areas affected.

Without power? Desktop users can watch Tucson News Now HERE while mobile users can tune in HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.