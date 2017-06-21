Excessive heat forcing cancellations of TUSD summer school programs

The Tucson Unified School District is canceling summer school programs on Thursday, June 22, due to high heat and several locations losing power and/or air conditioning.

Many students will be notified via Parentlink. TUSD has listed cancellations at the following sites:

Oyama Elementary School ---Summer Program and Summer Meals have been canceled today and tomorrow due to the AC not working well enough to cool the school down. Parents picked up their children today and have been notified via our Parentlink system. Repairs are taking place and we hope to resume summer school on Friday.

Maxwell K-8 School ---A power outage led to the AC going offline. Summer school and Summer Meals have been canceled for today and tomorrow while technicians works on the system. Parents have been notified via the Parentlink system.

Sewell Elementary —Power outage Tuesday afternoon followed by repairs needed by TEP. A summer program at the school has been moved to Lineweaver Elementary school until repairs are made. Also, there will be no Summer Meals at this location until repairs are made.

Palo Verde High Magnet School —Power outage Wednesday morning led to early dismissal. Power has been restored and Summer Schools/Programs continue tomorrow. Parents have been notified via Parentlink email and social media.

