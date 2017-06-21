UPDATE: TUSD summer school, meal programs

The Tucson Unified School District is updating information on summer school and meal program cancellations due to high heat and several locations losing power and/or air conditioning.

These updates are for Friday, June 23:

Oyama Elementary will be back in session Friday. The AC is repaired! There will also be summer meals at that location. It is the last day of the program as well. A Parentlink call just went out to inform families.

Maxwell K-8 School remains closed. No summer program and no summer meals. TUSD will continue to update families via Parentlink system.

Sewell Elementary remains at Lineweaver. Due to the extensive work that needs to be done at this site it’s unlikely they will return to Sewell for a while.

