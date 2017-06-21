UPDATE: TUSD summer school, meal programs

Former University of Arizona standout Lauri Markkanen was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick of the NBA draft on Thursday, June 22.
Pima County has approved more than $4 million in outside agency funding for the next budget year.
The Tucson Unified School District is updating information on summer school and meal program cancellations due to high heat and several locations losing power and/or air conditioning.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier has asked the Arizona Attorney General's Office to investigate the misuse of RICO funds at the department.
The Phoenix Suns drafted Josh Jackson with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.
A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.
