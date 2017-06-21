Job fair for Envoy America

Envoy America, a comprehensive ridesharing program that offers accompanied transportation and extra assistance for seniors and patients, is holding a job fair on Thursday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Candlewood Suites Hotel on 1995 W. River Road in Tucson.

It needs to hire between 80-100 “mature” drivers as quickly as possible to fulfill current requests for service and will hold on-the-spot interviews.



Envoy America offers door-to-door service where drivers are companions for their passengers and remain with them until they are back home. Drivers tend to be 50+ in age and provide a helping hand for doctors’ appointments, grocery shopping, social outings and more, just like a son or daughter would with tasks that often become more difficult for seniors or patients. Unlike curbside rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft, Envoy America drives are paid an hourly wage rather than being paid based on distance traveled where speed and “turning passengers” to move on to the next trip is the emphasis.



Applicants should also bring the car they would use for passenger trips to the interview for inspection as part of the interview process. Vehicles must be model year 2011 or newer four-door sedans or smaller SUVs providing easy, comfortable access for seniors and patients. Successful applicants will be asked to go through background checks and will be required to complete a training course prior to transporting passengers.



Candidates can learn more and apply online at www.envoyamerica.com.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.