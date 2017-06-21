Extreme heat doesn't effect food bank workers

The goal of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is to help people in need. That doesn't change in the extreme heat.

For delivery driver Jesse Segebartt, who works for Caridad Community Kitchen, his day starts in the refrigerator picking up boxes.

However, when he packs his van for deliveries that is when the heat hits him.

According to Segebartt, his body is used to the heat. It also helps that he works in a refrigerated van and makes his deliveries in the morning.

