Search warrant sheds new light on investigation into death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb

Jayden Glomb's body was found Thursday, May 11, hours after she went missing from her Vail home. (Source: Twitter)

A new search warrant is shedding even more light on the investigation into the death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb.

Tucson News Now obtained the warrant Wednesday, June 21.

In it, authorities said they were searching for photographs, recording devices and anything used to "mount and/or conceal recording devices."

Police recovered pictures, a section of drywall, outlet cover, screw and vent covers.

Joshua Lelevier, Jayden's stepfather, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and abandoning or concealing a body.

Lelevier, who is being held on a $500,000 bond, is accused of killing the 13-year-old Jayden and dumping her body in a desert area less than two miles from her home.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Jayden's body showed signs of asphyxiation and there was a ligature mark on her throat.

