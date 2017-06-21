Bisbee removing city manager

The City of Bisbee held a special city council meeting on Wednesday, June 22 with only two items on the agenda.
The Tucson Fire Department has just been named as one of the best fire departments in the country after receiving high ratings from the Insurance Services Offices, and their hard work may possibly pay off for you as well.
For delivery driver Jesse Segebartt, who works for Caridad Community Kitchen, his day starts in the refrigerator picking up boxes.
A new search warrant is shedding even more light on the investigation into the death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb.
The exchange happened when the Mayor accused Ford of giving false information to the media about the town's plan to close a budget deficit.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.
