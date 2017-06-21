Bisbee removing city manager

There will be a change in leadership in one of southern Arizona's most famous small towns.

The City of Bisbee held a special city council meeting on Wednesday, June 22 with only two items on the agenda.

City leaders discussed removing city manager Richard Marsh and they also approved hiring an interim manager while searching for a permanent replacement.

The special meeting comes after extensive reporting by local media that looked into things Marsh was using a city credit card to pay for, like trips and car rentals that did not have to do with city business.

