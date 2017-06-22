Residents return to homes to find out the extent of damage

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
While sadly some found devastation, as their homes are now just piles of debris and burned land, there were a lot of thankful residents as well, as they returned to find their homes still standing.
Several people were evacuated and at least four homes were damaged by the Encino Fire near Sonoita, but crews said they have stopped the forward progress of the fire.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The R-14 Fire is burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and a pre-evacuation notice has been issued for Cedar Creek residents.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
During the investigation, detectives determined that 23-year-old Adam Ortiz was driving the car during the hit and run. Ortiz was located and taken into custody without incident, according to the release.
The City of Bisbee held a special city council meeting on Wednesday, June 22 with only two items on the agenda.
The Tucson Fire Department has just been named as one of the best fire departments in the country after receiving high ratings from the Insurance Services Offices, and their hard work may possibly pay off for you as well.
For delivery driver Jesse Segebartt, who works for Caridad Community Kitchen, his day starts in the refrigerator picking up boxes.
Tropical Storm Cindy has weakened even more as it continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico and heads toward the Louisiana-Texas border.
