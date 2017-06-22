Residents return to homes to find out the extent of damage

Residents were finally able to get back to their homes on Wednesday, June 21 after evacuation orders were lifted.

Sadly some residents found devastation, as their homes are now just piles of debris and burned land, there were a lot of thankful residents as well, as they returned to find their homes still standing.

"I was a little nervous. I thought my house was going to be gone," said Robert Macintyre, who left his home late Tuesday night.

Flames and smoke from the Encino Fire surrounding him, as he left with nothing more than his dog and the clothes on his back.

"My jaw dropped. I was like..oh," said Macintyre after he was allowed to return home on Wednesday. "I'm very lucky. Wow."

The fire left some marks here and there, but his house was still intact.

"Look at the tree, look how hot it got. Look at the branches up there."

A concrete wall surrounding his home stopped the quickly spreading fire.

"I thought my house was going to be gone. I thought their house was going to be gone immediately."

Standing among burned land, Macintyre said he is grateful to find his home still standing.

"Extremely, extremely. I don't want to be homeless. I don't want to be living in a hotel. Less stressed. Less worried."

