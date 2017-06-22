Tucson Police: Arrest made in fatal hit and run

Tucson police have made an arrest in a June 10 hit and run that became fatal, after the victim died from his injuries on Sunday, June 18.

According to a news release, after information was released via local media, a viewer called TPD with information about the crash. Detectives with Tucson Police Traffic Investigations Unit followed up on the lead and located the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident.

During the investigation, detectives determined that 23-year-old Adam Ortiz was driving the car during the hit and run. Ortiz was located and taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

He has been booked into the Pima County Jail on one count of failure to stop at a collision involving death or serious physical injury.

The TPD is thanking the public and media for their assistance in the case, and are still asking that anyone with information about the incident call 88-CRIME.

