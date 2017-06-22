Matthews wins NHL's Calder Trophy

The Calder Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL's best first-year player.

There were a whole lot of firsts tied up in Auston Matthews winning the Calder Trophy Wednesday night as the NHL’s top rookie player.

The 19-year old was the first Toronto Maple Leaf to snare the award in 50 years.

He’s also the first Rookie of the Year who was bred in the desert state of Arizona.

Matthews grew up in Scottsdale and has extended family on his mother’s side who reside in the Tucson area.

He led the Maple Leafs in points (69) and goal (40) playing in all 82 regular season games.

Toronto finished fourth in the Atlantic Division and were the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs losing in the first round to the top-seed Washington Capitals in six games.

He had a memorable opening night in October when he began the first player in modern history to score four goals in his league debut.

