All signs point to Minneapolis for UA's Markkanen

FOX Sports and NBA Draft Express all project the one-year UA big man will be headed to the Timberwolves.
Before seven golfers finished at 10-under or better at this year’s U.S. Open Golf Championship there was Jim Furyk and Ricky Barnes.
Sage Watson wins UA's first NCAA title on the women's side since Brigetta Barrett (high jump) in 2013.
Both Justice Summerset and Bailey Roth earned All-America honors Friday at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.
After ignoring talent-rich Texas for the first five years of his tenure, Rich Rodriguez is putting a renewed recruiting focused on the Lone Star state.
Arizona's biggest offensive inning ever on the road - a 10-run fourth - led to a 16-5 win over the Colorado Rockies.
The Arizona-bred forward scored 40 goals this season and is named the league's top rookie.
The Arizona Coyotes will not offer forward Shane Doan a contract for the upcoming season, leaving the longtime captain to decide whether to retire or join another team.
