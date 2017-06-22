D'backs' 10-run 4th keys 16-5 win over Rockies

Arizona's biggest offensive inning ever on the road - a 10-run fourth - led to a 16-5 win over the Colorado Rockies.
Arizona's biggest offensive inning ever on the road - a 10-run fourth - led to a 16-5 win over the Colorado Rockies.
FOX Sports and NBA Draft Express all project the one-year UA big man will be headed to the Timberwolves.
FOX Sports and NBA Draft Express all project the one-year UA big man will be headed to the Timberwolves.
The Arizona-bred forward scored 40 goals this season and is named the league's top rookie.
The Arizona-bred forward scored 40 goals this season and is named the league's top rookie.
The Arizona Coyotes will not offer forward Shane Doan a contract for the upcoming season, leaving the longtime captain to decide whether to retire or join another team.
The Arizona Coyotes will not offer forward Shane Doan a contract for the upcoming season, leaving the longtime captain to decide whether to retire or join another team.
Before seven golfers finished at 10-under or better at this year’s U.S. Open Golf Championship there was Jim Furyk and Ricky Barnes.
Before seven golfers finished at 10-under or better at this year’s U.S. Open Golf Championship there was Jim Furyk and Ricky Barnes.