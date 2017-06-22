Tohono Chul Garden Bistro: Ibarra Chocolate Mole Sauce - Tucson News Now

Tohono Chul Garden Bistro: Ibarra Chocolate Mole Sauce

Ibarra Chocolate Mole Sauce

Yield: 6 cups
Time: 3 hours

Ingredients: Part One

  • 2 cups dried cascabel chile, remove stem and seeds
  • 2 Large dried ancho chile, remove stem and seeds
  • 2 tablespoons dried cumin seed
  • 1 tablespoon whole clove
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons dried anise seed
  • 4 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper
  • 1 cup pecans, chopped
  • 1 cup pepitas
  • 1/2 cup dried corn

Ingredients: Part Two

  • 1 1/2 cups ibarra chocolate chopped
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 6 cups hot water
  • 1 poblano pepper, remove stem and seeds and rough chop
  • 1 large white onion, rough chop
  • 1/4 cup cilantro leaves

Instructions:

  1. In dry large pan toast the Part One ingredients on low heat until fragrant.
  2. Transfer to a mortar and pestle or metate and grind into near fine paste then return paste to the pan.
  3. Add the ingredients from Part Two and stir occasionally over very low heat covered for 2 hours.
  4. Cook the mixture until the sauce can coat the back of a spoon and the chiles are soft.
  5. Remove from heat and blend until all the chunks have been removed and a fine smooth rich sauce emerges. The sauce will thicken slightly when blended and will continue to thicken while cooling.

Enjoy!

