PACC responds to dozens of dogs left outside in the heat

Workers at the Pima Animal Care Center are warning of a scary new trend that they are seeing too frequently.

This week, PACC’s enforcement officers have responded to nearly 30 calls of dogs being left out in the heat. The animals are often found tied up, without water and proper shelter.

Did you know...you could face a stiff fine AND jail time if your dog is on a leash? I'll explain! @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson pic.twitter.com/bgbaLtsX82 — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) June 22, 2017

With southern Arizona’s recent record-breaking heat, workers are fearful that a dog could die this week.

If you see a dog you think is being neglected, call Pima Animal Care Center at 520-724-5900 ext. 4 for the dispatch hotline.

If a pet owner is need of assistance to provide aspects of care for their pet they can contact the Pet Support Center at 520-724-7222, and can ask about the Keeping Families Together program.

