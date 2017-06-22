TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Workers at the Pima Animal Care Center are warning of a scary new trend that they are seeing too frequently. Officers have responded to dozens of dogs being left out in the heat.
While sadly some found devastation, as their homes are now just piles of debris and burned land, there were a lot of thankful residents as well, as they returned to find their homes still standing.
During the investigation, detectives determined that 23-year-old Adam Ortiz was driving the car during the hit and run. Ortiz was located and taken into custody without incident, according to the release.
The City of Bisbee held a special city council meeting on Wednesday, June 22 with only two items on the agenda.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.
A Haughton woman is behind bars at Bossier Max, accused of trying to kill her husband by slashing his throat during a drunken, drug-infused argument.
