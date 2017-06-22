TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. RESIDENTS RETURN TO HOMES TO FIND OUT EXTENT OF DAMAGE

Residents were finally able to get back to their homes on Wednesday, June 21 after evacuation orders were lifted.

Sadly some residents found devastation, as their homes are now just piles of debris and burned land, there were a lot of thankful residents as well, as they returned to find their homes still standing.



2. TUCSON POLICE: ARREST MADE IN FATAL HIT AND RUN

Tucson police have made an arrest in a June 10 hit and run that became fatal, after the victim died from his injuries on Sunday, June 18.

According to a news release, after information was released via local media, a viewer called TPD with information about the crash. Detectives with Tucson Police Traffic Investigations Unit followed up on the lead and located the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident.

The 23-year-old driver, Adam Ortiz, has been booked into the Pima County Jail on one count of failure to stop at a collision involving death or serious physical injury.



3. TFD'S NEW AWARD MAY MEAN LOWER FIRE INSURANCE RATES FOR CITY RESIDENTS

The Tucson Fire Department has just been named as one of the best fire departments in the country after receiving high ratings from the Insurance Services Offices, and their hard work may possibly pay off for you as well.

"For 27 years, people told me that could never happen," said @TucsonFirePIO chief Jim Critchley. Tucson is only 1 in state w. this rating. pic.twitter.com/BlieM819Dn — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) June 22, 2017

The ISO gave TFD a Class 1 rating. Most insurers across the nation look at the ISO’s public protection survey ratings to help calculate premiums for fire insurance.

“Less than one percent of all fire departments across the country hold this distinguished honor,” said Chief Jim Critchley.

If you live or have a business within the city limits and would like more information, call your insurance agent directly.



HAPPENING TODAY

There are a few updates to TUSD summer school programs due to the heat.

Oyama Elementary School ---Summer Program and Summer Meals have been canceled today due to the AC not working well enough to cool the school down.

---Summer Program and Summer Meals have been canceled today due to the AC not working well enough to cool the school down. Maxwell K-8 School --- A power outage led to the AC going offline. Summer school and Summer Meals have been canceled for today.

A power outage led to the AC going offline. Summer school and Summer Meals have been canceled for today. Sewell Elementary— Power outage Tuesday afternoon followed by repairs needed by TEP. A summer program at the school has been moved to Lineweaver Elementary school until repairs are made. Also, there will be no Summer Meals at this location until repairs are made.

Power outage Tuesday afternoon followed by repairs needed by TEP. A summer program at the school has been moved to Lineweaver Elementary school until repairs are made. Also, there will be no Summer Meals at this location until repairs are made. Palo Verde High Magnet School—Power outage Wednesday morning led to early dismissal. Power has been restored and Summer Schools/Programs continue today.

TUSD will update this information through Parentlink and social media.



WEATHER

Another First Alert Action Day.

Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high of 110 degrees.

