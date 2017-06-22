SARA looking for new volunteers

Thursday night is an opportunity to learn more about joining a life-saving team.

The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) is looking for new volunteers.

So far this year, volunteers are staying pretty busy with the heat.

They have responded to 66 calls, but already they are planning for next summer.

Volunteers spend about a year in training before joining SARA.

They are a helping hand for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department; helping respond to heat-related calls and search and rescue.

SARA is looking to add new members to the team, so when they get a call, they are ready.

We do a lot of lifesaving rescuing,” said Bill Kelleman, president of SARA. “We do a lot of heat related rescues, it's that time of the year it is a very timely situation.”

SARA is holding their first volunteer orientation Thursday night at their office at 5990 Sabino Canyon.

The orientation starts at 7 p.m.

Kelleman said no hiking or outdoor experience necessary.

