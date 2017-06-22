SARA looking for new volunteers

The exchange happened when the mayor accused the police chief of giving false information to the media about the town's plan to close a budget deficit.
Senate Republicans unveiled their much-anticipated health care bill on Thursday.
The Tucson Unified School District is canceling summer school programs on Thursday, June 22, because of high heat and several locations losing power and/or air conditioning.
Workers at the Pima Animal Care Center are warning of a scary new trend that they are seeing too frequently. Officers have responded to dozens of dogs being left out in the heat.
Thursday night is an opportunity to learn more about joining a life-saving team. The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) is looking for new volunteers.
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
Tornado recovery is underway in Biloxi after a waterspout came on shore Wednesday morning.
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.
