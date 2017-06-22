Senate Republicans unveil health care bill

Senate Republicans unveiled their much-anticipated health care bill on Thursday, June 22.

The bill would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited plan to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law, congressional aides and lobbyists say.

You can read the Senate Republican Health Care bill HERE.

READ MORE: Senate GOP health bill: Cut Medicaid, end no-coverage fines

