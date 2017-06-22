Tucson police looking for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's

Tucson police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable man.

According to police, 73-year-old George Woodard was last seen near North Stone Avenue and East Glenn Street in the 200 block of E. Kelso Street.

Woodard, who has Alzheimer's, is 5-foo-4, 135 pounds and was wearing a blue polo shirt and black pants.

MISSING PERSON: 73yr old George Woodard. Has Alzheimer's. L/S Tues afternoon in the 200blk of E Kelso. B/M, 5'4/135. Blue polo/Blk pants. pic.twitter.com/cE5zBE0Ig2 — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 22, 2017

If you see him, call 911 with any information that will help bring him home safely.

