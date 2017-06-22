Tucson police looking for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an excessive heat warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
The exchange happened when the mayor accused the police chief of giving false information to the media about the town's plan to close a budget deficit.
Some found devastation as their homes are now just piles of debris on burned land, but others returned to find their homes still standing.
A new search warrant is shedding even more light on the investigation into the death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb.
According to police, 73-year-old George Woodard was last seen near North Stone Avenue and East Glenn Street in the 200 block of E. Kelso Street.
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.
A technical glitch left a BBC anchor on the air for four minutes with nothing to say.
The life of Otto Warmbier, who died earlier this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea, will be celebrated in his hometown Thursday.
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.
