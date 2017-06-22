Tucson police looking for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's - Tucson News Now

breaking

Tucson police looking for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
George Woodard (Source: Tucson Police Department) George Woodard (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable man.

According to police, 73-year-old George Woodard was last seen near North Stone Avenue and East Glenn Street in the 200 block of E. Kelso Street.

Woodard, who has Alzheimer's, is 5-foo-4, 135 pounds and was wearing a blue polo shirt and black pants. 

If you see him, call 911 with any information that will help bring him home safely.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly