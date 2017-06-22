Motorcyclist kicking car on highway results in multiple vehicle crash

Police are investigating an apparent case of road rage on a freeway in California.

Someone traveling in another vehicle captured video of a motorcyclist kicking a car.

The car then swerved in the direction of the motorcycle, grazed the motorcycle, and crashed into the concrete barrier.

The car then swerved back out into traffic, and struck a pickup truck, causing the truck to flip over.

The car stopped after hitting the truck.

The motorcyclist drove away from the scene.

Police are still looking for the motorcyclist involved in Wednesday’s incident.

