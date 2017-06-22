Motorcyclist kicking car on highway results in multiple vehicle crash

Police are investigating an apparent case of road rage on a freeway in California. Someone traveling in another vehicle captured video of a motorcyclist kicking a car.
Thursday night is an opportunity to learn more about joining a life-saving team. The Southern Arizona Rescue Association is looking for new volunteers.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an excessive heat warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
The exchange happened when the mayor accused the police chief of giving false information to the media about the town's plan to close a budget deficit.
Some found devastation as their homes are now just piles of debris on burned land, but others returned to find their homes still standing.
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.
The life of Otto Warmbier, who died earlier this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea, will be celebrated in his hometown Thursday.
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.
