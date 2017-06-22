Reid Park Zoo now home to poison dart frogs

Hop on over to Reid Park Zoo and check out their new, un-frog-ettable exhibit, the Poison Dart Frog Habitat.

These colorful friends are the first amphibians to come to our zoo in ten years!

Reid Park Zoo Educator Brittany Caldwell joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to tell us all about it.

For more information visit https://reidparkzoo.org/animals/poison-dart-frogs/.

