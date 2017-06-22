Timberwolves draft UA's Markkanen with seventh overall pick

Former University of Arizona standout Lauri Markkanen was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick of the NBA draft on Thursday, June 22.
Former University of Arizona standout Lauri Markkanen was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick of the NBA draft on Thursday, June 22.
FOX Sports and NBA Draft Express all project the one-year UA big man will be headed to the Timberwolves.
FOX Sports and NBA Draft Express all project the one-year UA big man will be headed to the Timberwolves.
Before seven golfers finished at 10-under or better at this year’s U.S. Open Golf Championship there was Jim Furyk and Ricky Barnes.
Before seven golfers finished at 10-under or better at this year’s U.S. Open Golf Championship there was Jim Furyk and Ricky Barnes.
Sage Watson wins UA's first NCAA title on the women's side since Brigetta Barrett (high jump) in 2013.
Sage Watson wins UA's first NCAA title on the women's side since Brigetta Barrett (high jump) in 2013.
Both Justice Summerset and Bailey Roth earned All-America honors Friday at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Both Justice Summerset and Bailey Roth earned All-America honors Friday at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.